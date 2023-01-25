AN inquest opening was held for a young boy who tragically died after a garage wall fell on top of him.

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died following the collapse of a garage wall at a property in Clacton on Friday, October 21.

The inquest was opened on Wednesday, January 25, at the coroner’s office in Seax House, Chelmsford.

The opening was overseen by Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex.

Mr Brooke’s said: “This is very much a huge tragedy of the highest order and I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Scott-Swaley’s loved ones as well as the condolences of my office.

“The initial date for the inquest has been offered as the Wednesday, May 31, and the case will be adjourned until then.”

The police force said it was called by the fire service just before 7pm on October 21 and road closures were in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

Emergency services attended the St John’s road property, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 12-year-old sadly died at the scene.

A man in his 30s was rescued from rubble and sustained an arm injury.

A post-mortem took place at St Thomas Mortuary in London which determined the cause of death as 1a compression asphyxia.

Scott-Swaley’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

At the time of his death, Scott-Swaley’s family released a tribute statement.

It read: “After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.

“As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel, and we are broken.

“Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

“As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

“We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy.”

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, added: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.”