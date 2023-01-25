A SEASIDE store which has been open for more than two decades is set to close its doors for good as a result of rising bills and the coronavirus fallout.

Smiths Newsagents, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, will shut down on March 18, bosses have informed loyal customers.

The shop, positioned in the heart of the community, has served locals and day-trippers around-the-clock for more than 20 years.

The cost-of-living crisis, however, coupled with the last-lasting impact of the pandemic, has made the business no longer financial viable.

A spokesman for Smiths Newsagents said: “To our fantastic customers, the time has come to tell you all that don't know, we are closing our doors on March 18.

“We have been open 364 days a year for the last 21 years.

“Although we have loved being a part of the community the last couple of years through the pandemic and with rising costs have taken its toll and we have made the decision to close the doors to the shop.

“We are continuing to run our newspaper deliveries and if you would like to have your paper delivered then please feel free to come and talk to us.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/SmithsNews139.