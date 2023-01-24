A LEADING tech training and talent placement provider has joined forces with a group and charity to launch courses in north Essex.

TechTalent will partner the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) and the Prince’s Trust to run two fully funded cloud computing courses in the coming weeks.

Successful participants will receive the Amazon web services cloud practitioner certification.

Janice Rae, founder and chief executive officer of TechTalent, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to share the news of this exciting partnership with NEEB and the Prince’s Trust and to be able to bring our fully funded, top-quality cloud computing courses to the north Essex region.

“Led by experienced industry professionals, our cloud computing training is designed to help students advance their careers in this in-demand field and give them the technical skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

The first course will take place on February 9 in partnership with The Princes Trust and will be aimed at young people looking to break into their first tech role.

The second course will run on March 2 and is open to residents in north Essex who were adversely affected by the pandemic, as well as those currently seeking employment and those currently in employment earning less than £25,000.

As part of the joint initiative between TechTalent and NEEB, businesses will also be able to benefit by putting forward members of their teams earning less than £25,000 a year forward for free training.

People aged 19-30 looking to apply through the Prince’s Trust partnership on February 9 can email millie.snape@princes-trust.org.uk, for the March 2 course visit bit.ly/3wm9kDQ to register.