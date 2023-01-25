BIDS are being made once again for a district’s open spaces to be recognised with a prestigious quality award.

Green Flag awards will be entered again by Tendring Council in 2023 as the authority looks to retain the award for four of its managed gardens; which all kept their Green Flag status last year.

The four sites hoping to keep their Green Flag are Clacton Seafront Gardens, Crescent Gardens in Frinton, Cliff Park in Dovercourt and Weeley Crematorium Gardens.

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, said the support of communities is vital

He said: “Our horticultural staff do excellent work year-round to keep our open spaces looking incredible, but they cannot manage it without the support and involvement of local community groups and volunteers.

“Working together their efforts ensure these spaces look vibrant and pleasant for local residents and visitors alike, with visitors often commenting to us about how great the planting is.

“It is absolutely right this hard work is recognised with Green Flags, and I hope the judges will be suitably impressed again this year.”

The Green Flag Award Scheme is a nationally recognised benchmark for parks and open spaces. Any spaces which are freely open to the public and which have a specific management plan can apply.

They are judged on several criteria including how welcoming they are, tidiness and good maintenance, security, sustainability, and community involvement.

Tendring Council’s open spaces are managed by a team of staff, supported by volunteer groups who give their time in all seasons to keeping the areas looking excellent.

Judging for the Green Flag takes place during early summer with the results announced later that season.

For those interested in volunteering to look after a public open space in Tendring, contact Sean Biswell, Tendring Council’s temporary community and volunteer projects manager, on 07786 660603 or by emailing seanbiswell@tendringdc.gov.uk.

To find out more about the Green Flag awards visit greenflagaward.org.