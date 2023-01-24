ESSEX men involved in ram raids and other thefts across three counties have been jailed.

Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pall admitted various offences which took place in January and February 2022.

Working together they caused havoc across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, targeting both businesses and individuals.

They carried out raids on cash machines and cigarettes and stole vehicles and equipment to help with their crimes.

They targeted a service station and supermarkets, including Ramsey and St Neots Tesco stores and the Co-op store in Yaxley.

The investigation into the ram raids and thefts was complex, with officers trawling CCTV footage and phone records and conducting extensive forensic searches.

The group were caught following an ATM theft at the Howard Centre, in Bedford, on February 21, last year.

Tony Smith, of Cadwin Field, Willingham, was charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire and charged with dangerous driving in relation to the theft in Bedford.

He admitted the offences and was sentenced to six years and four months at Huntingdon Law Courts.

John Mitchell, of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, was also charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal in relation to the Bedford offence and others across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

He admitted the offences and was sentenced to five years at a young offender's institution.

Alan Smith, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, was charged with non-dwelling burglary connected to the Bedford offence.

He admitted the offence and was sentenced to five years and ten months.

Samuel Mitchell, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, was charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal in relation to offences in Cambridgeshire and Northampton.

He admitted the offences and was sentenced to four years and six months.

Detective Chief Inspector, Chris O'Brien, said: "These offenders caused havoc and misery across three counties to businesses and individuals.

"They stole cash and goods worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and caused considerable damage and financial loss to the businesses they targeted.

"The group was prolific, and I don't believe they would have stopped offending if they hadn't been caught.

"I am pleased justice has been done today and hope this serves as a warning to other would-be offenders."