THE countdown is on for two festivals which have joined forces to inspire a feel-good factor in Brightlingsea for a month.

Brightlingsea WinterFest is linking up with the first ever Brightlingsea Literary Festival for a total of 27 events.

Musicians, comedians and DJs are among just some of the performers all set to deliver a packed programme from February 2.

Authors - Ruth Loten and Stephen Foster-Pilkington will launch their books at the festival (Image: Brightlingsea WinterFest)

The festivals are taking place across the town throughout the entirety of next month, offering mostly free attractions for all age groups.

Alix Sheppard, who co-founded Brightlingsea WinterFest with Dave Griffiths in 2015, said: “Everyone can look forward to a whole array of events.

“We are delighted to be linking with the new Brightlingsea Literary Festival and their events will bring another aspect to the creative life and community spirit in the town.”

The Literary Festival is the brainchild of BrightWords founder Helena Nwaokolo and leading member Ruth Loten.

Poet - Martin Newell returns for this year's event (Image: Brightlingsea WinterFest)

Ruth and fellow author Stephen Foster-Pilkington will both be launching their latest books at the festival.

Donations made at WinterFest events will go towards the WinterFest Wellbeing Fund and mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind.

More information about Brightlingsea WinterFest and Brightlingsea Literary Festival events can be found by visiting brightlingseawinterfest.co.uk.