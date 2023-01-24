MILLIONS of viewers tuned in to see the world famous Wilkin and Sons factory given a starring role on a TV show.

The Tiptree jam factory was shown on BBC’s The One Show last night as Kevin Duala spoke with staff about having to reapply for a royal warrant following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

The business is awaiting the news of the future of their royal warrant.

On the show, Kevin Duala said: “Before the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II there were 800 businesses or individuals holding this badge of recognition, 620 granted by the Queen.

“But the Royal Warrant Holders Association states as a result of the Queen's death these warrants are now void, all of the firms have to reapply to the new King.”

Mr Duala toured the Tiptree site to find “a great spread” after visiting The Bread Factory in London.

While standing in the factory he said: “And where better place to find some marmalade for my butties other than the royal household supplier of preserves, Wilkin and Sons.

“They first started making jams and preserves in 1885 and have held a royal warrant since 1911.”

Mr Duala spoke with the operations manager of 17 years, Shane Waughman, where they tried splitting oranges as they discussed marmalade making.

Mr Waughman said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to work for a business with this much history and that has those connections with the royal family.”

Mr Duala walked into the secret garden beside the Tiptree tea rooms and spoke with Genevieve McCory who presented the posy of flowers to the Queen when she visited the factory in 2010.

Genny recalled how staff had voted for her to present the flowers and she described how thrilled and honoured she was.

Another member of staff, Claire King, recalled the amazing moment when the Queen stopped in front of her and asked her what she does for the company.

Wilkin and Sons hope to continue to hold a royal warrant as they have done consecutively for more than 100 years.