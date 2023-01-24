A LUCKY bingo player who thought she had won £100 now plans to treat her familiy after actually netting a prize pot worth thousands.

Buzz Bingo Clacton, in Pier Avenue, has awarded a whopping £50,000 to regular bingo-goer Kelly after her numbers came in during a session earlier this month.

She has been visiting the seaside site since buying a caravan last September but has been a loyal Buzz Bingo member since 2004, having often played in Basildon.

Kelly was initially left delighted after thinking she had scooped a respectable £100, until her partner informed her she had actually won the huge Big Buzz jackpot.

The special game is played every afternoon and evening as members dream of being able to call out ‘House’ in 40 numbers or less to win the £50,000 prize.

Phil Packham, general manager at Buzz Bingo Clacton, said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner Kelly and her fantastic win. What an amazing start to 2023.

“The Big Buzz Special is an exclusive game to Buzz Bingo played across all clubs, so for us to have a winner here is just fantastic.

“Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Gobsmacked Kelly has since said she plans to generously use the money to treat her family and buy her mum and dad some new windows for their home.

Stevie Shaves, chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible.

“We’re delighted to see one of our lucky members start off the new year with a £50,000 win on the Big Buzz Special jackpot game at Buzz Bingo Clacton.

“Overall, Buzz Bingo players win more than £2 million per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community.”

To find out more information about Buzz Bingo visit buzzbingo.com.