CHILDREN and young people in Tendring are having to navigate a “complex puzzle”, according to a community officer looking to help youngsters.

Michele Diss, PCSO for Frinton, Walton and surrounding areas, spoke at the first of a series of public meetings hosted by the Frinton Community Association.

The event was held to shine a light on the types of support and intervention youngsters need to help them stay safe, develop and thrive.

It also presented an opportunity for youth organisations, schools and youth support providers to speak about current issues, challenges and opportunities.

The night featured speakers from a range of organisations including Active Essex, Essex Youth Service, Essex Boys and Girls Clubs, Teen Talk and many more.

PCSO Diss, who wants to “drive change and deliver impactful outcomes for our children”, was one of those to stand before those gathered in attendance.

She said: “Today’s world is a complex puzzle for children and young people, and now is the time to deliver a message of hope, positivity and ambition to support them in navigating their exploration and adventures towards adulthood.”

Alex Hunt from the Frinton Community Association has given his backing to the initiative, generously agreeing to host all future gatherings without cost.

A spokesman for the scheme said: “Our children are the future and with a little help along their journey, they will become the custodians of our communities in years to come.”