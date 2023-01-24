A DEVASTATED family has paid tribute to a "selfless and caring" mother of ten who has died suddenly aged 44.

Kerry Doman, of Clacton, died earlier this month.

She leaves behind ten children aged between 22 and two.

This tragic passing was compounded by the sad death of Kerry’s mother Betty just days before on Monday, January 9.

Kerry’s eldest daughter Chloe, 22, launched the fundraiser on GoFundMe to help the family pay for their mother’s funeral.

She said: “My mum’s whole life revolved around her caring for her children, she was the most selfless person you could ever meet.

“She put her children and the people she cared for before herself under any given circumstance and this is the last chance we will ever get to give something back.”

The family do not know how Kerry died and are waiting on a coroner’s confirmation.

Kerry suffered with Crohn’s disease and colitis and last year she was diagnosed with heart failure.

Chloe added: “Last year mum was suffering with heart palpitations and her heart rate kept dropping really low.

“She went to Colchester Hospital and after an echocardiogram, she was diagnosed with heart failure.”

As Kerry’s children are so young, most of them have moved to Burton to live with their father.

Chloe spoke about having a big family and how they have dealt with their mother’s death.

She said: “I’ve always thought it was great having all these siblings, it can get a bit hectic but they’re all lovely children.

“It’s hit everyone really hard, they all lived with mum so their lives changed really quickly overnight with her no longer being here and having to move so suddenly.

“We’re all really close with dad, he would come and see us often and has been really helpful throughout this situation.”

Kerry did not have life insurance so the family are relying on donations from generous people and groups to fund her send-off.

For more information and to donate visit bit.ly/3D9MPGe.