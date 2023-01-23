USERS of a council website are being asked for their views as part of a project to replace the site.

Tendring Council is developing a new, more user-friendly, website with improved access to information about council services and the district.

It is now looking for responses from people on how they use the current site to help shape its structure.

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council deputy leader and cabinet member for corporate finance and governance, said he was sure the new website would be welcomed by all.

He said: “Our current website is reaching the end of its useful life and will no longer be fit-for-purpose, despite the hard work of our officers to maintain it.

“I am pleased we are investing in a new site which will be much-improved both in what people see and use, and in the technical behind-the-scenes aspects too.”

The website address will remain the same, although online visitors may see some re-directs in place during a transition phase from the old to new site.

Tendring Council received funding from the Department of Housing, Levelling Up and Communities to help boost cyber-security, and some of this is being used to fund the design and introduction of a new website.

Mr Guglielmi added: “I have reviewed some of the design and concept work and was blown away with the difference and ability to add more functionality as required at the stroke of a button; but to make it the best site it can be we need your help.

“While a lot of work has gone into this project already, people’s views will be invaluable to help refine the shape and structure of the new website – so please take part in our survey.”

The project will also see the introduction of a new staff intranet at the council.

The rollout of individual pages will begin in the coming weeks as part of testing and development.

Residents can give their feedback through a survey, which can be found on the council’s website at tendringdc.gov.uk.