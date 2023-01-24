A CHARITY which has supported the community for more than two decades held an event that saw guests served a selection of Indian food and entertained by dancers and authentic music.

The East Anglian Indian Association held the event in St Osyth Village Hall to raise funds for Clacton RNLI.

A group of representatives of the association visited the lifeboat station and met several volunteer crew members and took a tour of the boathouse.

They then presented a cheque to station manager David Wells for £1,351.

Mr Wells said: “'We were so pleased to receive to our lifeboat station members of the East Anglian Indian Association, to show them around our facility and explain the work we do.

“It is without doubt that support from our community allows us to continue our aim of saving lives at sea.

“This amazing donation will go towards the upkeep and operation of our lifesaving lifeboats, and we thank everyone involved for their support.”

The association founded more than 25 years ago aims to provide a better understanding of the Hindu culture by celebrating popular festivals and by inviting other communities to all such festivals.

As a charity founded over a decade ago, they strive to support the vital work of other voluntary groups such as the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea.

For more information on the association visit facebook.com/eastanglianindianassociation.