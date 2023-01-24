A PIER is set to host two free family fun weekends for frontline emergency services and the armed forces.

Clacton Pier will host the events which returned last year following cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions, always prove popular.

They are staged as a thank you to the organisations involved for everything they continue to do for communities right across the country.

Billy Ball, pier director, said the aim is to give the families some quality down time and a chance to make happy memories.

He said: “We want them to be able to come along and enjoy a free day out with our attractions and facilities at their disposal.

“It is a chance for them to relax together and get away from their hectic and demanding jobs for a few hours.

“We have announced the dates as early as possible this year so that they can get them in their diaries and make the necessary arrangements.”

Those who want to attend the emergency services event will need to provide a staff ID card at the ticket box and work on the frontline for either the police, fire, ambulance, RNLI or Coastguard. A forces ID card will be required for the armed forces weekend.

The pier normally gives out around £15,000 to £20,000 worth of wristbands to those attending the two weekends.

There are up to four free rides wristbands available to each family and live music and children’s entertainment is also laid on.

The weekends are not restricted to local families and are open to all who are eligible.

The event for the emergency services will take place on June 17 and 18 and will be followed by the weekend for the armed forces and veterans on September 16 and 17.

Further details of the entertainment will be released nearer the time and the pier will remain open to all customers on both weekends.

For more information on the events the pier runs and other services it provides visit clactonpier.co.uk/.