A MEMORIAL garden is undergoing a redesign ready to mark the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1953 floods.

The garden has been tended by volunteers since it became home to the Harwich Flood Memorial – an armillary sphere sundial containing the names of the people from Harwich who died the night of January 31 and morning of February 1, 1953.

Harwich Town Council's environment and community committee has now initiated and led a flood memorial garden project working, in partnership, with Tendring Council, Harwich Haven Authority and the Harwich Society.

Maria Fowler, chairman of the committee, said: “The sundial, mounted on a brick plinth, was donated to Harwich Town Council by former councillor Lawrie Payne and dedicated on February 1, 2013 to mark the 60th anniversary of the flood.

“The piece of open space where the memorial stands is owned by Tendring Council and since 2013 has been looked after and maintained by various volunteers including a grandson of one of the victims.

“As a committee we agreed the space was in need of a redesign to make an area the community could sit, where visitors could learn about the flood and where the sundial memorial was the focal point.”

Costing £41,300, the work has been funded by contributions from Tendring Council section 106 money, Harwich Town Council, and Harwich Haven Authority funded the audio post.

Relatives of victims and survivors are hoped to join town officials, funders, and members of the public for the ceremony.

A reception will follow in the 1912 Centre, where an exhibition will be presented by Harwich Town Council's volunteer archivists, Ray Plummer and Anne Kemp-Luck.

Ivan Henderson, Harwich mayor, added: “The sphere marks a tragic part of Harwich’s history, which caused devastation to the town, and deserves to be placed in a garden suitable to honour the lives lost that night.

“The memorial is now the centrepiece of the garden, with benches, information boards, lighting, new plantings, and decorative paving with the names of the victims carved into the stones.

“Once completed, it looks set to be a fitting tribute to the flood.”

The garden is set to be finished in time for a rededication of the memorial and official opening of the garden on February 1.