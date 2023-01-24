UNSUNG heroes from around Tendring have been recognised for their contribution in the district’s own version of the New Year’s honours list.

The 21 recipients – 17 individuals and four groups – of this year’s Pride of Tendring Awards, now in their 11th year, have been unveiled.

This year’s Pride of Tendring winners include litter pickers, community and youth group organisers and charity fundraisers, who all work hard to better the lives of others.

Selfless - Adrian Smith of the Clacton Volunteer Litter Pickers. (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

Peter Harris, Tendring Council chairman, congratulated this year’s recipients.

He said: “It was a really heart-warming experience to be on the nominations panel and learn about so many people doing so much good around Tendring.

Caring - Alan and Vida Dingwall look after residents in a complex that was formerly controlled by wardens. (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

“I cannot wait to meet them all and congratulate them at the awards event.”

Celebrating people from right across the district who make a real difference to their communities, the awards are run by Tendring Council.

Diligent - Beverly Sencier is committed to litter picking in the community. (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

Councillors put forward nominations from a wide variety of groups, organisations and individuals throughout the district, all of whom are very deserving of an award.

Mr Harris added: “The Pride of Tendring Awards is a small way of giving some thanks to those who donate their time and energy for us all, without seeking reward or recognition for what they do.”

Talented - Clare Leach runs the Harwich Sings Tendring Voices choir, which has just celebrated its ten-year anniversary. (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

Among the nominees are volunteers from Clacton’s Dementia Café which is run by CVS Tendring.

Brenda Ellis, chair of Community Voluntary Services Tendring, said: “Our volunteers offer such incredible dedication, support and friendship to the people attending our groups.

Generous - Clacton's Dementia Cafe Volunteers care for residents with the condition. (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

“The Clacton Dementia Cafe is a perfect example of how volunteers can provide a welcoming and understanding environment.

“Everyone at CVST is very proud of them, as we are of all our amazing volunteers.”

Well Respected - Colin Gould, is a well-known businessman, the chairman of Brightlingsea's Royal British Legion Branch and runs Brightlingsea Rugby Club. (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

The council chairman’s chosen charities this year are the RNLI and veterans’ groups.

All the recipients will be officially celebrated and presented with their award at a special ceremony at Clacton’s Princes Theatre, being held on Thursday, 9 February 2023.