A BUDGIE who just wouldn’t budge from behind a kitchen cupboard was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped.

Crews from Frinton Fire Station were called to an animal emergency in Polley Close, Kirby Cross, at about 7.20pm on Sunday.

After arriving at the scene, attended initially by just station manager Paul Nash, the firefighters were told of a small bird which was stuck behind a unit.

Thankfully, Rainbow the budgie, who means the world to its owner, was freed after the crews were able to remove part of the kitchen cupboard.

Mr Nash said: “It might just be a budgie to some people, but Rainbow is a real lifeline to its owner. We were delighted to be able to help."