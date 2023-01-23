A HOUSE has been left “uninhabitable” after an electric heater set light to nearby furniture, resulting in the property becoming engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Clacton, Colchester and Weeley fire stations were all called to London Road, Clacton, shortly after 8am on Sunday.

Upon arriving at the scene, the four crews were confronted by a “well-developed” inferno on the ground floor of an end-of-terrace house.

The fast-acting firefighters successfully managed to stop the blaze from spreading throughout the home, but the property did suffer significant smoke damage.

Crews remained at the scene into the afternoon to check for hotspots, while the occupant of the house received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Following an investigation into the cause of the inferno, crews concluded a halogen heater had set fire to a piece of furniture and other nearby items.

Dave Bond, station managed has now praised his firefighters for their efforts in dealing with the fire and also issued safety advice to residents.

He said: "Crews did a fantastic job of stopping what was a significant fire from spreading from the room where it started.

"Unfortunately the house has been left uninhabitable, due to smoke damage throughout.

“However, had it not been for the hard work of watch manager John-Paul Charters and the crews, it could have been a lot worse.

READ MORE: Colchester bag shop broken into for a fourth time

READ MORE: Trapped budgie who wouldn’t budge from behind kitchen cupboard freed by firefighters

"We believe the fire started when a halogen heater set alight furniture or other items nearby.

“Please take care if you're using an electric heater – keep it well away from anything that could catch fire, plug it into the mains rather than an extension lead and make sure the heater is in good condition."