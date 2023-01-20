A BID to the Arts Council to build a contemporary sculpture akin to the Angel of the North to remember victims of Covid-19 in Clacton has been unsuccessful.

Council bosses last year backed calls for a national Covid-19 memorial in Tendring, which was one of the areas hardest hit by the virus due to its large elderly population.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said he hopes to honour those who died with public art reminiscent of Antony Gormley’s iconic Angel of the North - and urged councillors to "think big".

A report due to go before the council’s cabinet on Friday estimates a work such as the Angle of the North could cost £1.44million, while smaller works, such as 13ft sculpture The Scallop in Aldeburgh, cost £75,000 in 2003.

The report said: “The purpose of a piece of prominent art would provide a space to reflect how communities have supported each other during times of challenge and uncertainty and create a space to represent lives lost.

“The working group identified that Clacton, with the largest population in the district should be identified as the preferred area for the installation of the piece of public art.

“The Anglefield site on Clacton seafront was the preferred site and could provide a suitable location and tie in with the usual activities that take place on the seafront.

“It could also form a focal point that could be used as a directional tool for residents and visitors.”

Council officers explored potential funding streams and an expression of interest for funding was submitted to the Arts Council Fund, but was unsuccessful.

The report added: “External funding streams continue to be pursued to install a piece of public art within the district as opportunities arise.

“If successful a more general piece of public art, rather than a Covid-19 memorial may be more likely as the availability of external funding streams appears to be linked to economic growth and tourism.

“The council’s general fund is not considered as the appropriate funding route for this project in light of current budgetary pressures.”