COUNCIL bosses are set to decide on whether to go ahead with plans for a £3million redevelopment of a former sheltered housing block in Lawford.

Tendring Council moved residents out of the main block of Honeycroft, in Waldegrave Way, back in 2017.

It then took a decision to close the out-dated facility permanently the following year.

Despite the building being closed and having no residents, it was costing the council more than £84,000 a year in maintenance and other charges.

The council proposed building up to 20 homes for the elderly on the site, but following a tendering process, it is now aiming to build 13.

The council's cabinet is expected to decide in principle on Friday, January 27, whether to go ahead with the development.

A report said: “The recommended bidder is Rose Builders who have put forward a scheme to construct 13 new lifetime bungalows, a small community building with an optional flat above and all the associated landscaping and parking necessary for the site.

“The proposed scheme incorporates many carbon-reducing technologies set out in the following sections of this report, including solar panels, heat pumps, water butts, electric vehicle charging points and even the option of a green wall.

“The tender cost submitted for the development is £2,828,717, however, there are a number of caveats to this and therefore the sum of £3.25million is requested as the budget for the scheme.”

The reported added that the proposed development will provide specialist accessible properties that reflect the past use of the site and are much needed to meet the current housing demand in the district.

It added: “The properties will be lifetime homes and will provide accessible living for later life and enable people to stay in their own community despite changing physical needs.

“The scheme incorporates many carbon and energy saving measures to meet current and future energy efficiency demands, making them cheaper to run and therefore combatting fuel poverty.”

It added that the bid by “respected” local firm Rose Builders included the highest number of residential units.

The cabinet previously allocated £50,000 towards the scheme to fund necessary site surveys, legal expenses and other ancillary expenses.