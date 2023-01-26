A LIFELONG pool fan who battled bowel cancer is set to host a 24-hour fundraising tournament for charity.

Neil Horwood, 48, of Point Clear, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year after dealing with bowel issues since he was a teenager.

After going through a diagnosis, treatment and current recovery, he is set to host the tournament on his birthday to fundraise for the charity.

Stylish - Neil's pool table at his home in Point Clear. (Image: Neil Horwood)

He said: “I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a bowel disease, when I was 15.

"The condition was managed by tablets but I was going for yearly checks through colonoscopies.

“I went in for my annual check last year on February 5 and was called in on February 15 for an additional test.

“The next day I received my diagnosis and my wife and three boys were very shocked.”

Skilled - Neil playing pool at his home in Point Clear (Image: Neil Horwood)

Neil has commended the NHS for moving quickly with his operations and treatment but still went through a lot with his chemotherapy.

His bowel was in a bad state after more than 30 years with ulcerative colitis and operation complications lead to him contracting sepsis.

Neil had to have a stoma bag put in and has spoken about adjusting to the change in his life.

He added: “I wouldn’t look at the bag for the first three days in the hospital because I wasn’t ready to accept it.

“Since then I’ve been seeing a Macmillan councillor at the wellbeing centre in Colchester Hospital, which has helped a lot.

“Now sometimes I forget I even have it because I’m so used to it but then the reality dawns on me that I’ll have this for the rest of my life.”

Neil’s love for pool came at a young age when his parents had a six-by-three snooker table at home.

He has played in junior leagues and had a pool table installed in his home’s American-style garden diner.

Neil is set to host a 24-hour fundraising pool tournament in which donors can challenge him to a match every 30 minutes.

The tournament will be on Neil’s birthday, April 1, kicking off Bowel Cancer awareness month.

For more information and to donate visit bit.ly/3kxps2Y.