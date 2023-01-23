AN estate agents has raised more than £6,000 for charity following year-long initiative.

Lamb and Co, which has offices in Colchester and Tendring, made a pledge to support Wish Upon a Fairy, a charity that aids the nurses, families and babies at Colchester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The firm donated £25 for every sale completed in 2022 in addition to an £800 donation at the start of the year.

The final figure raised was £6,300.

It will go towards the neonatal unit which is looking to extend in the coming years.

Grace Lamb, co-founder of Wish of Upon a Fairy, thanked Lamb and Co for their support in 2022.

Grace, who is the sister of the firm's managing director Callum Lamb, said: “I’d like to thank Lamb and Co for all they do for us, they’ve been extremely helpful.

“We run several events throughout the year and in addition to the donation, they organised a quiz night for our group as well.”

Grace’s daughter Louise was born at 23 weeks in 2018 weighing only 1lb 1oz and she spent more than four months at Colchester Hospital.

Louise is now a healthy four-year-old and the charity has since worked with the neonatal unit to help in any way it can.

Last May, Wish Upon a Fairy held a fundraising 5km walk and family fun day in Colchester Castle Park and a big Christmas market at the end of the year.

Grace added: “The Christmas market was a lot busier than we expected and we were sold out before it opened.

“We’ve done other things for the neonatal unit like helping parents get bits they need to keep their babies comfortable.”

The charity is now looking to help the neonatal unit with its proposed extension which will be supported by the Colchester Hospital Charity among other donors.

This year, Wish Upon a Fairy will also look to host a big summer fundraising event..

For more information on Wish Upon a Fairy visit wishuponafairycolchester.co.uk/.