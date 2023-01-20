A MAN and woman have been jailed for aggravated burglary which left the victim with facial injuries in Chelmsford.

Gary Haliben, 39, has been jailed for nine and a half years and Sarah Hooks, 42, has been jailed for three and a half years.

The pair, who lived in Andrews Place, Chelmsford attended the victim's address uninvited on the evening of Saturday, January 30 2021.

Police said they will not be releasing the address of the victim to the public.

Haliben and Hooks arrived around 10pm and as the victim, 30s, opened his door he was pushed inside by Haliben.

They were at the property for two hours, where they repeatedly assaulted and threatened the victim.

Haliben was brandishing a knife and demanding cash from the victim.

The pair took turns searching the victim's home in the hope of finding a large amount of cash.

Instead, they left with £40 from the victim's wallet and a few personal possessions.

The victim was threatened by Haliben, where he was said to have had a knife held against his throat and told he would be killed if he reported anything to the police.

The victim fled the scene from the back of the property and by chance found some paramedics parked at the side of the road and he was able to receive treatment for his facial injuries.

When police arrived at Haliben and Hooks address in Andrews Place, the pair claimed they had been there watching TV all along.

The pair were both charged with aggravated burglary and remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 February 2021 where they denied the charges.

Detective Jack Mabbett, investigating, said: “This was a prolonged and terrifying ordeal for the victim who suffered at the hands of Gary Haliben and Sarah Hooks for at least two hours.

“He must have been terrified as he had a knife held to his throat and instructed not to tell police.

“Today justice has been served and the victim can move on with his life knowing that the pair are jailed.”