CLACTON’S MP has welcomed news that Tendring Council’s bid to build a ‘Civic Quarter’ has been successful.

The town will get £20million from the Government’s £4.8billion Levelling Up Fund.

The cash will be used to create a new library and learning space, café, a community and commercial building and 28 homes, centred on Carnarvon House, Clacton.

Mr Watling said he has raised the “desperate need” to bring funding to coastal communities suffering from deprivation at Parliament.

He added: “I was so pleased to receive a call from the Minister for Levelling Up, Dehenna Davison MP.

“You can never be sure if it will be a good call or a bad call, but in this instance, hearing that Clacton will be receiving just shy of £20million, I’d say it was a brilliant one.

“I have long been saying in Parliament how areas like our constituency of Clacton are overlooked for funding as they are located in the South East, and so regarded as economically powerful.

“Yet, we have Jaywick, the most deprived ward in the country, in desperate need of this kind of boost.

“This successful bid is the start of the regeneration of Clacton.

“I also wish to pay tribute to Tendring Council leader Neil Stock and chief executive Ian Davidson for leading the charge.”