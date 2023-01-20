POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Chelmsford.
Lorraine Hogg, 51 was last seen around 5.30pm yesterday and an appeal has been launched to “ensure she is okay”.
She is described as a white woman, about 5ft 1 and with brown hair, which is believed to be in a ponytail.
Police said she could be wearing black leggings, grey trainers and a long black or grey quilted coat.
Anyone with information in connection to her whereabouts has been asked to contact the police.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public's help to find 51-year-old Lorraine Hogg from Chelmsford.
“Lorraine hasn't been seen since around 5:30pm yesterday (19 January) and we need to ensure she is okay.
“She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 1 and brown hair which is likely to be in a ponytail.
“We believe she is wearing black leggings, grey trainers and a long black/grey quilted coat.
“If you have seen her, please call 999, quoting incident 897 of 19 January.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here