AIRBOURNE medics were deployed to three serious medical emergencies in north Essex in the same day earlier this week, according to details published by the charity.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, a life-saving service reliant on donations to stay in the skies, was called to Walton, Colchester and Tendring on Monday.

In both the coastal town and the newly crowned city, the specialist team worked closely with the East of England Ambulance Service to treat two injured men.

On each occasion the patient was cared for at the scene before being sent to a hospital’s emergency department for further treatment.

Within the same 24-hour period, the devoted medics were also called into action after a nasty cash in an unspecified location in Tendring.

Upon arrival they worked closely with officers from Essex Police, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire Service firefighters.

The call-out again involved a male patient, who was treated at the scene in order to optimise his outcome before he was transported to an emergency department.

A spokesman for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance said: “Our aim is to save lives by delivering a first class pre-hospital emergency medical service to the people of Essex.”