THERE were nine more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Tendring.

A total of 891 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19 (Thursday) – up from 882 on January 12.

They were among 20,629 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19 (Thursday) – up from 178,133 a fortnight ago.