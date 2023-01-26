A COMMUNITY youth theatre group is set to begin open auditions for its rendition of a classic show.

Clacton Community Theatre will host auditions for its performance of Oliver starting next month.

For chorus and dancers aged over six and over ten respectively, auditions will begin on Tuesday, February 21, at 5pm and no preparation is required.

Auditions for main characters will start on Thursday, February 23, at 5pmfow which a one-minute solo song is required.

Auditions will be held at Princes Theatre and rehearsals will be between Monday and Sunday depending on the role.

The show will be on August 25 and 26, for more information on auditions and rehearsals visit facebook.com/Clactoncommunitytheatre/