A HOSPICE is looking for new volunteers to fall in love with charity work.
Work is set to be completed at St Helena Hospice’s new shop in Old Road, Clacton, on Valentine's Day.
Items on sale will include knitwear, candles, festive scarves, socks and more, with the option to donate further items available as well.
To get involved as a volunteer or find out more about the shop visit sthelena.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here