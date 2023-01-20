A HOSPICE is looking for new volunteers to fall in love with charity work.

Work is set to be completed at St Helena Hospice’s new shop in Old Road, Clacton, on Valentine's Day.

Items on sale will include knitwear, candles, festive scarves, socks and more, with the option to donate further items available as well.

To get involved as a volunteer or find out more about the shop visit sthelena.org.uk.