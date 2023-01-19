THE Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) will be hosting monthly breakfast business networking sessions at historic fort in Clacton.

Open to all small business owners, the networking event gets underway at the Martello Tower, in Tower Road, on Wednesday, January 25.

It will run from 8am to 10am and includes tea, coffee and a continental breakfast.

Essex development manager Ann Scott said: “Small to medium enterprises account for 99 per cent of the business population.

“Their owners are our innovators, our economic drivers, and the backbone of our communities.

“Right now, they are facing major headwinds and economic challenges – from the dramatic scaling back of energy bill support from the Government to inflation eating away at margins.

“These events are designed to give like-minded entrepreneurs, self-employed people and small business owners from across Essex the opportunity to network, collaborate, promote their services and support each other.”

The FSB said it offers its members a wide range of vital business services including advice, financial expertise and support.

Paul Nash, owner of the Martello Tower and long-time FSB member, said: “Running your own business is rewarding, but it can be challenging.

“With FSB membership, I have all the tools and advice needed to run and protect my business in one place.

"They have been instrumental in my business development.”

Tickets cost £8 (and £10 for non-members) from fsb.org.uk. Further dates include March 1, 29, April 26 and May 31.