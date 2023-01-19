A CHILDREN’S adventure farm in Clacton has been named as one of the best farm attractions in the country.
Hasty’s Adventure Farm, in West Road, won the award for Best Farm Attraction of the Year with less than 75,000 visitors per year at the National Farm Attractions Network’s (NFAN) awards.
It was presented with the gong at a glittering award ceremony held at the Doubletree Hilton Majestic Hotel in Harrogate on Wednesday, January 18.
Judges praised Hasty’s attention to detail and helpful staff, describing it as a “Pandora’s Box of fun and activities for all ages”.
They also noted the attraction had a relaxed atmosphere.
Award host, TV presenter Jules Hudson, who presented the awards, said: “I’m so impressed by the high standard of entries to this year’s awards which reflects the innovation and ambition of the sector.
“It was a tough decision for the judges and on behalf of NFAN, I’d like to thank them for their time and effort. It’s a real honour to present these awards to such worthy winners.”
York Maze was named as the best large farm attraction of the year while Monk Park Farm, near Thirsk, was the runner-up in the small farm attractions category.
