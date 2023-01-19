A NEW floor will be installed at a Tendring leisure centre next month.

Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles will have the new flooring laid in the wet-side changing area, to improve the facility for pool users.

Contractors MPC General Maintenance have been appointed to do the work, which will take place during February.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the facility, said the work would make a more pleasant experience for centre users.

“I am pleased that we are investing in our facility to create a better environment for those using the pool at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles leisure centre,” he said.

“While there will be a small amount of disruption while the work is carried out, which we apologise for, I hope all centre users will appreciate the new-look changing area once it is finished.”

The work will cost £18,700 to complete and is expected to last around two weeks dependent upon drying times.

There will be some disruption to leisure centre users while the work takes place, and the exact details will be shared by Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles once they are confirmed with the contractors.