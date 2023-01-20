A HOUSE building company is looking to help buyers of new homes in Kirby Cross with their mortgages.

The Vistry Group is offering a cash lump sum to Linden Homes customers on the legal completion of their purchase, which will be the equivalent of between £600 and £1,000 a month for a 12-month period.

The scheme, which runs until Tuesday, February 28, is available at six Linden Homes locations including Finches Park in Kirby Cross.

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director for Vistry Eastern, said: “This new mortgage contribution initiative will give buyers the ease of knowing they will be hundreds of pounds better off each month during the first year of their mortgage.

“People who use the incentive will receive a cash lump sum once they finalise legal completion of their home purchase and they can choose what they want to do with the extra money.

“The campaign provides our customers with the confidence that they can afford to buy a new high-quality Linden Homes property, whether they are taking their first step on the property ladder or need a home with more space.”

Anyone who reserves a home through the scheme will be invited to take part in a free mortgage consultation.

For more information visit lindenhomes.co.uk.