A £20MILLION bid to help "level up" Clacton town centre has been successful.

Tendring Council’s cabinet submitted proposals for funding to the Government’s £4.8billion Levelling Up Fund last year.

Clacton lost out during the first round of grants last year, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a second round of bids in March.

The Government announced last Thursday that second bid had been successful.

The cash will be used to create a new library and learning space, café, a community and commercial building and 28 homes, centred on Carnarvon House, Clacton, along with improvements to the multi-storey car park.

Council leader Neil Stock said the announcement was fantastic news for the area.

“This is another tremendous success for this council and for Clacton,” he said.

“We have been working extremely hard with our partners over a long period of time to improve Clacton town centre, but there is only so much that is possible with limited resources available.

"This funding announcement is an absolute game-changer, and we should all be feeling very proud right now.

“With this considerable sum of money, we can make significant infrastructure changes for the benefit of everyone – whether they live or work there, visit, or own a business.

“It was pleasing to hear that the government considered our bid for a Clacton Civic Quarter as a strong application, and my thanks go to officers for preparing it.”

Work has already begun to demolish Carnarvon House, a former office block used by the NHS, in preparation for the project.

Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council's cabinet member for economic renewal, infrastructure and planning, added: “This funding will boost the Clacton town centre economy, enhancing the area for residents and visitors alike."

“Essex County Council is committed to our own Levelling Up Strategy, in which Tendring is one of our six priority areas, and we look forward to working with Tendring Council to bring these plans to fruition.”

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, previously said he was disappointed the council-owned former M&S site in Pier Avenue had not been included in the bid and that it would "do little to help the main shopping area".

A second bid, for £6.6million for Dovercourt town centre, was not successful.