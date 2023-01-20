Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, January 20 in Essex?





A12

There will be a carriageway closure on the A12 Northbound way at the Junction 19 link to the A138 from 9pm on January 9 to 5am on March 4.

Alongside that, in both directions between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

At the same time, there will also be carriageway closures, lane closures, a contraflow and a diversion route in place due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works in both directions between Junction 19 and 29.

Finally, on the Northbound way at Junction 11, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise from the Dartford Crossing to Junction 31 there will be exit slip closures and lane closures for technology work from 11pm to 5.30am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, January 21 in Essex?

A12

Again, in both directions between Junction 13 and 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

Also, the Junction 19 link road closure will continue.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, January 22 in Essex?





A12

The Junction 19 link road closure will continue to be in place.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.