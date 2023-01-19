Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Tara

Tara (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Tara was sadly left on her own for an extended period of time after her owner was taken into care. This period of loneliness has made her wary of humans.

She will need a very knowledgeable and understanding owner who is up for the challenge of restoring her trust.

Tara would prefer to be the only cat in the home, as well as having an adult-only household.

If you want to adopt Tara you can view their full profile here.

Tiptoe and Bravo

Tiptoe and Bravo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Tiptoe) and Female (Bravo)

Age - One and a half years old (Bravo) and not stated (Tiptoe)

Breed - Lopeared (Tiptoe) and Rex cross (Bravo)

Colour - Black and White

Tiptoe and Bravo are two rabbits who are looking for a new home together.

They are described as being a "little timid" of people so will need time to gain in confidence, especially with regards to handling and accepting fuss.

Additionally, they would benefit from an adult-only home and perhaps with someone who has had experience in keeping rabbits before.

If you want to adopt Tiptoe and Bravo you can view their full profile here.

Amber

Amber (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Amber is described as a confident cat who loves being in the company of humans and being the centre of attention.

She could live with children of secondary school age, would prefer to be the only cat in the house and would need to be able to go outside and explore.

Additionally, as she likes company so much she would need owners to be around the house for a good part of the day.

If you want to adopt Amber you can view their full profile here.

Eric

Eric (right) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan

Eric is described by the RSPCA as having a "sweet" and "friendly" nature and is always up for a cuddle.

He has got on well with other dogs whilst out on walks and could potentially live with another friendly dog, but not other animals such as cats.

A safe secure garden for Eric is a must as he must be kept on leads at all times when out on walks unless in a secure, enclosed field.

If you want to adopt Eric you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July in 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”