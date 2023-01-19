A BUSY road will be partially closed whilst police search for a vulnerable missing man.

Specialist officers will be searching for missing Timothy Hatcher, 69, in areas close to the A1114, near the Army and Navy roundabout.

Mr Hatcher was last seen more than a month ago on December 18 and was reported missing two days later.

He is vulnerable with dementia and receives support from carers multiple times a day.

A significant investigation has been carried out, including widespread searches in and around Chelmsford, CCTV inquiries, analysing phone and financial data and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Essex Police now have a confirmed sighting of Timothy, on the evening on December 18.

Officers found Timothy had attended The Star pub in Baddow Road before going to Aldi in Parkway.

CCTV footage of him outside Aldi has been released, where he is said to “appear disorientated”.

This is now the last confirmed sighting of Timothy.

One lane of the eastbound A1114, Essex Yeomanry Way will be closed from about 9.30am this morning.

The closure may be in place throughout the day.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We appreciate the lane closure may lead to some congestion in the area, but we hope motorists will appreciate this is will allow officers to continue their search for Timothy.

“We would also ask that our officers are not disturbed whilst carrying out their important work.”

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton said: “Since Timothy’s disappearance, we have been running a significant search operation to give us the best chance of finding him.

“Thanks to that tireless work, we have now been able to piece together the latter part of Timothy’s day on 18 December.

“We know from this work that Timothy appeared to be disorientated at the time and of course our concerns for him continue to grow.

“I would again ask for anyone who believes they could have information on Timothy’s whereabouts to please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 immediately.