A TikTok video of a gender reveal party has gone viral after an Essex mum-to-be forgot her boyfriend was colourblind.

Jen Cowan, from Essex, organised a last-minute reveal at her parent’s house and wanted to capture the moment her partner Bailey reacted to the big news.

As part of the big reveal, Ms Cowan – who is a freelance web designer – arranged for a cannon to fire out pink confetti to unveil they were having a baby girl.

But Ms Cowan forgot that her partner was colourblind, leaving him none the wiser as to whether he was going to be the father to a son or a daughter.

Ms Cowan, 23, was forced to tell her partner they were expecting a baby girl after Bailey could be seen mouthing: "What is it?"

The awkward moment the big reveal went wrong has since been viewed more than 2.5million times since it was uploaded to TikTok on Saturday, January 7.

Ms Cowan said the young pair have joked about the video ever since it was posted, and they cannot believe how much interaction it has got online.

The self-employed freelance website designer said: “Bailey is so used to being colourblind – he didn’t even think about it and I completely forgot.

“When the confetti popped and he looked confused, I didn’t understand at first, but then I remembered he was colour blind.

“Bailey is a very laid back person so I don’t think he was too bothered about not seeing the pink confetti.”

She added: “We have both just laughed about it now.

“We were both sure I was having a boy, so I think I was more shocked about finding out we were having a baby girl in the gender reveal."