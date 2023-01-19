A TALENTED boy has added to his showbiz portfolio by appearing on a popular BBC television show.
Fred Jones, four, of Manningtree, played a starring role in the latest episode of Call the Midwife.
He played Peter, the son of a domestic abuse victim, and filmed the role over ten days last July.
Fred, who goes to Dedham Primary School and performs with the choir Harwich Sing Tendring Voices, said he loved the filming experience.
He said: “It was really hot because it was the heatwave, but it was so much fun and the nuns gave me jelly babies to eat when I had a pretend vaccination, that was the best bit.”
Fred’s mother Charlie Jones said she was very proud of him, particularly because it was such a hard-hitting and powerful subject.
She added: “Fred had such a great time during the filming and he was confident enough to do it because of the choir, which he goes to every week in Manningtree.
“He didn’t realise how dark the storyline was because they were very careful to make sure he wasn’t aware of it.
“I’m really proud that he played a part in such a powerful and important episode, highlighting the issue of sexual consent and the fact that marital rape was only made illegal in 1992.”
Fred filmed the episode when he was in nursery and is now in reception.
Charlie said she would like him to film other projects but does not want him missing school.
His sister Annie is involved in acting and has an agent.
When she was asked to film an advert for an electric car charger, the company asked if Fred could be in it too which also got him signed to an agency and put forward for the Call the Midwife role.
Fred had to do an audition at home to bag the role.
Call the Midwife is a period drama that follows a group of midwives working in the east end of London in the late 1950s and 1960s.
You can watch the episode now on BBC iPlayer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here