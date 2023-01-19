A TALENTED boy has added to his showbiz portfolio by appearing on a popular BBC television show.

Fred Jones, four, of Manningtree, played a starring role in the latest episode of Call the Midwife.

He played Peter, the son of a domestic abuse victim, and filmed the role over ten days last July.

Focused - Actress Rose Riley played Sandy, Fred's mother in the show. (Image: BBC/Call the Midwife)

Fred, who goes to Dedham Primary School and performs with the choir Harwich Sing Tendring Voices, said he loved the filming experience.

He said: “It was really hot because it was the heatwave, but it was so much fun and the nuns gave me jelly babies to eat when I had a pretend vaccination, that was the best bit.”

Talented - Fred Jones was excited to be on the Call the Midwife set. (Image: Charlie Jones)

Fred’s mother Charlie Jones said she was very proud of him, particularly because it was such a hard-hitting and powerful subject.

She added: “Fred had such a great time during the filming and he was confident enough to do it because of the choir, which he goes to every week in Manningtree.

Team - Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica), Rose Riley (Sandy), Fred Jones (Peter) and Maisie Squibb (Ann Marie) (Image: BBC/Call the Midwife)

“He didn’t realise how dark the storyline was because they were very careful to make sure he wasn’t aware of it.

“I’m really proud that he played a part in such a powerful and important episode, highlighting the issue of sexual consent and the fact that marital rape was only made illegal in 1992.”

Acting - Rose Riley, Maisie Squibb and Fred Jones filming (Image: BBC/Call the Midwife)

Fred filmed the episode when he was in nursery and is now in reception.

Charlie said she would like him to film other projects but does not want him missing school.

His sister Annie is involved in acting and has an agent.

When she was asked to film an advert for an electric car charger, the company asked if Fred could be in it too which also got him signed to an agency and put forward for the Call the Midwife role.

Caring - Rebecca Gethings plays Sister Veronica in the show (Image: BBC/Call the Midwife)

Fred had to do an audition at home to bag the role.

Call the Midwife is a period drama that follows a group of midwives working in the east end of London in the late 1950s and 1960s.

First Role - Fred Jones filming the advert for the Egg electric car charger (Image: Charlie Jones)

You can watch the episode now on BBC iPlayer.