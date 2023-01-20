A MAN has spoken out after suffering a neck injury during a multi-vehicle crash on the A120.

Phil Burns, 49, of Harwich, was a passenger in a car on the A120 on Tinker Street, Ramsey, when the vehicle was involved in a crash near the maltings on Tuesday, January 17.

Several vehicles were involved in the incident and suffered various levels of damage.

Mr Burns said: “There was a car in front of us slowing down and we tried to brake but the road was covered in ice so we couldn’t stop in time.

“We hit the back of a car and then a car went into the back of ours after.

"Another set of cars behind did the same thing and crashed into each other.”

Mr Burns, along with the driver of his car and another driver, were taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment.

After a CT scan both Mr Burns and his friend were discharged with minor neck injuries caused by whiplash.

He is now resting at home and hopes to fully recover in the next few days.

Mr Burns added: “The girl in front of us was fine and went home, as well as the girl behind.

“The other woman who came to the hospital with us had some cuts and bruises.”

He added that there was ice on road across Essex on Tuesday morning, which led to a number of traffic incidents across the county, including in Clacton, Weeley and Colchester.

Mr Burns added: “There appeared to be no grit and it was a dark stretch of road meaning we couldn’t see the hazard ahead.

“The roads were really slippery. Even the fire service and police ended up slipping and sliding as they approached the scene.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service said: “We were called just after 6.15pm on January 17 to a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A120 near Ramsey.

“Three ambulances and a senior paramedic were sent to the scene.

"Three patients were transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”