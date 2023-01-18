AN annual memorial darts tournament is set to take place in tribute to a young man from Clacton.

Clacton Railway Club, in Carnarvon Road, will see darts players compete against each other in a fundraising event.

The event is being held in honour of Gary Fox, 34, who died in August 2021, and will raise funds for mental health charity MIND.

Prize money will be based on the number of entries.

The competition will cost £5 per player and takes place on Sunday, February 13.

To find out more call Dan Fox on 07717 125592.