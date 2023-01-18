RESIDENTS feeling the chill of the cold weather have been encouraged to take advantage of a service providing free coats.

Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring’s coat rail provides a means for people to stay warm whilst out.

The community group has coat rails in Imperial House, Clacton and the Dovercourt and Harwich Hub in Harwich High Street.

Anyone who needs a coat can drop-in and get one no questions asked.

Both sites are open Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.