THERE are fears sight-seers could be put off visiting one of the most photographed villages in Essex while a new bridge is built.

County Hall wants to take down the 200-year-old red brick bridge in Finchingfield and replace it with a new one in a similar style.

A temporary structure will be put in place during construction work.

Finchingfield Parish Council accepts some people will be put off from visiting the village during the works.

Chairman Johnny Martin Smith said: “It is going to be a mess. It will possibly put off visitors to look at the beautiful village which they see on the TV every night on BBC Look East, but I think we have to live with that.

“If the bridge has to be done, then it is one of those things.”

The parish council welcomed news that all types of vehicles, including lorries, will be allowed to use the temporary bridge.

Exact details of the plans have yet to be released but early proposals indicate a temporary single-lane causeway across the village pond which will be controlled by traffic lights.

There had also been fears that without a temporary crossing, drivers would have faced a 16-mile detour for months, which business owners say would have killed trade in the village.

But Essex Highways plans show a crossing constructed with 12 pipes secured with concrete-filled sandbags.

The new bridge will be constructed to the same dimensions as the existing structure using 'heritage' bricks to retain the same look and feel, “so as not to impact on the aesthetic of the picturesque village”.

While the time period of construction has not been revealed, there are concerns it could be lengthy.

Parish councillor Robert Stanger said there are “great concerns” among the council and residents over how long it is going to take.

Meanwhile, a consultation on Essex Highways’ plans to replace the bridge is currently being held.

County Hall highway maintenance boss Lee Scott is urging people to take part.

A final decision on a planning application will be made by Essex County Council’s development and regulation committee.

Construction is expected to start in the summer.