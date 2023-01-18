A CRASH involving three vehicles on a major road is causing delays.

Delays of up to 25 minutes are expected on the London-bound carriageway of the A12 after an accident is causing long queues.

The road was partially blocked at junction 16, Galleywood, following the accident between junction 17 and 16.

Queues are currently going back to junction 19, Boreham.

Traffic appears to be building at Boreham interchange as a result.

Essex Police are on the scene.

The road is now fully open following the accident.