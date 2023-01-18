A SCHOOL has received a cash injection of more than £6,700 from a council fund to help regenerate a disused pond and restore wildlife.

The pond area at Great Clacton Junior School will be handed the cash from Essex County Council’s Climate Action Challenge Fund.

Once the pond has been restored the school plans to host events during the weekends and holidays, helping the wider school community, staff, children and their families to enjoy the pond and its wildlife.

Emma Sweeney, forest school and outdoor learning lead at Great Clacton Junior School, said: “It is important for children to learn about nature and the world around them, they are the future generation.

“Teaching children about nature and its impact on the environment and climate change at a young age, can only have a positive effect on the future.”

The school will be holding a public opening ceremony and plans to highlight the project at the Tendring Show through an educational exhibition.

It is also joining the Tree Council’s Young Tree Champions project next autumn and has entered the Woodland Trust Green Tree Schools award - aiming to achieve the 'gold' award in July.