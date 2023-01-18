A LIFEBOAT charity is calling for the public to get involved in a fundraising open gardens event.

Walton and Frinton RNLI is looking for residents in Frinton to open their gardens for the event.

Each garden will be risk assessed by a team of RNLI volunteers and advice will be available.

All funds raised during the event will go to the RNLI.

The open gardens event is set to take place on Saturday, June 17.

For more information and to get involved email frinton.gardens@gmail.com.