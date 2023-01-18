Essex university graduates has received recognition in the New Year Honours list.

Four graduates from the University of Essex received recognition through their work and found their names on this year's honours list.

New Year Honours list includes Dr Frances Morris, an honorary graduate of 2017 and current Director of the Tate Modern, who received a CBE for services to the arts.

Former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Colin Riordan, who received an honorary degree from Essex in 2014, received a CBE for services to higher education.

Joanna Todd, MA Sociology 1993 graduate and founder and chief executive officer at Respect, received a CBE for services to victims of domestic abuse.

Joanna said: "I was amazed when I received the letter.

"I'm lucky enough to have been in the privileged position of helping Respect grow and flourish, but I couldn't have done it without all the brilliant colleagues."

Andrew van Doorn, BA Government and Sociology 1994 graduate and current chief executive of the Housing Associations Charitable Trust, received an OBE for services to housing.

Stuart Clarke, BA Government 1987 graduate and current Festival Director of the Leeds Digital Festival, received an MBE for services to the technology sector.

