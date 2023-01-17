A MAN has been arrested after drugs were seized during the search of a house in Maldon.

Officers from Essex Police’s Serious Violence Unit entered the property at 5.15am this morning, Tuesday, January 17 with officials from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

A man in his 20s has been arrested after what are believed to be performance-enhancing drugs were found.

A quantity of Clenbuterol was seized along with an iPhone and a small amount of cannabis.

Clenbuterol is an anabolic agent with properties similar to steroids.

The substance can be used as a performance-enhancing drug to burn fat and increase muscle mass. The drug is prohibited at all times in sport.

The man was arrested for the unlawful importation of drugs controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The operation is part of ongoing work between Essex Police, UK Border Force and UKAD into the importing of steroids and other illegal supplements.

Det Sgt Dunbar of the Serious Violence Unit’s intelligence team said: “Ordering drugs on the internet and getting them shipped to the UK is illegal and we are working closely with our partners to disrupt supply lines and catch those who are profiting from this criminal activity.

“Illegal drugs of all descriptions cause harm and fuel violence.

“Drugs ordered online are not safe and people who might be purchasing these substances from associates at their local gym or sports club cannot be sure what they are putting into their bodies.

“Anyone who believes they can bring banned substances into the country and sell them on will be discovered and arrested.”

UKAD’s head of intelligence and investigations, Mario Theophanous, said: “The substance found is prohibited at all times in sport under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited Llst, is illegal to sell, and poses a substantial risk to the health of the individuals using it.

“It is a serious criminal offence to illegally traffic and sell these substances and we work tirelessly with law enforcement to identify and stop those responsible.

“If you have any suspicions of doping activity in sport, you can come forward in confidence via UKAD’s Protect Your Sport initiative.”