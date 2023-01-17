A WOMAN was freed by emergency services after being trapped inside her car with water up to her chest.

Emergency services assisted a woman in Hurrells Lane, Little Baddow after she became stuck in a flooded ford.

The casualty's vehicle was stuck in 4 feet of water, which entered the car.

The small stream, Sandon Brook runs through the area of the road where the driver was trapped.

Essex Police Roads Policing team, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance were at the scene.

Services were called to the scene at 11.28am this morning.

Fire crews from Chelmsford, Colchester and the Urban Search and Rescue team were in attendance.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a casualty stuck in their car in a flooded ford near Chelmsford.

“When fire crews arrived they reported the occupant was stuck in their vehicle in 4 foot of water.

“The water had entered the vehicle and was now up to the women's chest.

“The woman was rescued from her vehicle by firefighters by 12pm and left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”

A spokesman for Essex Police Roads Policing team said: “Essex Police Road Crime Team have responded to reports of a person trapped in a vehicle after entering flood water.

“Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance on scene and assisting the driver.

“If you can not tell how deep the water is, please do not attempt to get through.”