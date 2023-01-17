A PRIMARY school in Walton that was told to improve by inspectors is celebrating after being graded as ‘good’.

Hamford Primary Academy was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted across every category, following its previous grade of ‘requires improvement’.

The watchdog highlighted that school leaders, with support from the Academies Enterprise Trust, have “improved the school for the benefit of the pupils” and “reinvigorated the school curriculum”.

They said that the leaders have high expectations of behaviour from the pupils and offer effective support for those who struggle to ensure they get their behaviour back on track.

The report said the school is a “calm, safe and orderly place for pupils to learn and be with their friends” and that behaviour is good.

It added that strong routines have been implemented to improve attendance and the school and trust have done well to re-engage with parents and carers.

Teresa Cooper, headteacher at Hamford Primary Academy, said: “We are all so pleased with this fantastic report which highlights all the great work taking place at Hamford.

“Every day I see how hard our staff and pupils work, and I am delighted to see these efforts recognised by Ofsted in rating the school as good.

“I am incredibly proud of the fantastic academy community we have here, and I really enjoy coming in every day and working here. This report shows that the work we have put in so far is really paying off, and we are all looking forward to building on this and continuing to offer the very best possible education to our pupils.”

Rebecca Boomer-Clark, chief executive at AET, added: “Huge congratulations to Hamford’s headteacher Teresa Cooper and executive principal David Atter as well as all staff and pupils on this fantastic report which clearly sets out the improvements they have made to school life at Hamford.

“I am so pleased that Ofsted agree the school is on a positive journey and I look forward to seeing the school continue to go from strength to strength.

“They should be very proud of their efforts so far.”