A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office that will affect the whole of Essex.

Much of the UK will see a cold snap bring icy conditions and this could cause some disruption to travel.

The warning is in place from 6pm today (January 17) until Wednesday (January 18) ending at 10am.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces."

For advice on travelling in heavy snow and ice, you can visit the Met Office website.

What does the Met Office say to expect?





The Met Office yellow weather warning explained we can expect the following:

Icy stretches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

The forecaster said that the ice is expected to cause difficult driving conditions first thing on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, before warming up marginally in the middle of the day.

Meanwhile, the Met Office added that all of England will continue to experience cold weather until 9am on Friday.